Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eargo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EAR traded down $8.00 on Friday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,647. The stock has a market cap of $956.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37. Eargo has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

EAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

