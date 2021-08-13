Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,844. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $243.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.95.

