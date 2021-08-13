Optas LLC Invests $209,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 47,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $149.53. 5,299,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.03. The firm has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

