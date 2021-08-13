Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 2,967 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.83. 1,871,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

