Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post sales of $142.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.30 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $581.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $583.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $657.42 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $670.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $59.56. 444,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,497. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,364 shares of company stock worth $11,161,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Mimecast by 393.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $35,382,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

