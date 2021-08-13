Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $684.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce $684.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.76.

ROKU stock traded down $11.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,140. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku has a 1-year low of $143.36 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 464.41 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,276 shares of company stock worth $158,297,115. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

