Bread Market Cap Reaches $17.72 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $17.72 million and approximately $658,450.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00886882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00104488 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

