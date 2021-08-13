APY.Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $623,182.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $22.74 million and $623,182.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.17 or 1.00090006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00857229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

