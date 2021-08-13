TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $99.09 million and approximately $82.21 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

