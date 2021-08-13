Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Issues Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 164,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,093. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -5.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

