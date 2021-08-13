Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owlet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:OWLT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 96,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,510. Owlet has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

OWLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

