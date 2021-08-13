Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

AVA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.75. 220,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,033. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.