Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 13,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.