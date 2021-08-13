Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. 193,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,233. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

