Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.34. 92,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.34.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

