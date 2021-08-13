Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.
Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.34. 92,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.34.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
