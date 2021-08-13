Optas LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 6.3% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

UL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. 1,273,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,843. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

