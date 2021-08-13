Optas LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Optas LLC cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 193.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 2,766,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

