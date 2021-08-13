Syntropy (NOIA) One Day Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $142.68 million and $1.24 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,896,927 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

