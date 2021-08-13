Aviva plc Declares Dividend of GBX 7.35 (LON:AV)

Aviva plc (LON:AV) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 426.20 ($5.57). 10,839,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

