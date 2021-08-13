Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0342 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $774,456.43 and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

