Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.66

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Viacoin has a market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $793,374.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00384905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

