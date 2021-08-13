Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 827,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,081. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 13.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

