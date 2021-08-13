General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 11,814,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,898,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

