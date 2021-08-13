Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Doma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE DOMA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.46. 623,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,796. Doma has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

