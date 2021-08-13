Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,753.38. 61,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,543.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

