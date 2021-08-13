Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 25,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.08. 204,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,467. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.