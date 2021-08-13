Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 4,856,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

