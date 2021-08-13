Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBX. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,902. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

