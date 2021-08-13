$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. 670,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 500,330 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

