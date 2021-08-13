Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after buying an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,580. CSX has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

