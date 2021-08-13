Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $135.27 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00005598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $135.27 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00141002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00156193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.47 or 1.00161528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00857897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,658,587 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

