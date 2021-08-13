Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 891 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 7.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.75. 2,303,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

