Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 702 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

