Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

PVG traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,240,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,319. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

