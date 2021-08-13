Penbrook Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STKS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,993,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 502,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,952. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 161,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. Equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

