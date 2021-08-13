Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $717.17. 16,671,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,786,559. The company has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.33 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $658.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

