BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 8,744.45% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%.

NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 91,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.84. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.