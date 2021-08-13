Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Up 26.3% This Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $86.07 million and $123.10 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

