$33.23 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report $33.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.73 million and the highest is $33.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $130.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $132.73 million to $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. 132,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.