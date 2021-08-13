$33.23 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report $33.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.73 million and the highest is $33.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $130.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $132.73 million to $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. 132,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.