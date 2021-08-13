Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.54.

Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 23.50. 703,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,750. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 26.34.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,749,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,816,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $31,411,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

