Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.61% and a negative return on equity of 301.36%.

Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 28,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,866. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

APVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.