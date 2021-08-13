Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Data I/O comprises 1.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAIO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

In related news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $34,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,592 shares of company stock valued at $356,687 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

