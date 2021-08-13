RWM Asset Management LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3,938.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,294,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.43. 1,038,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,068. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

