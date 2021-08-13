CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Get CURO Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 82,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock worth $18,862,558. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.