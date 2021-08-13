RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires 609 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,031,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,523,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.