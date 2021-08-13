Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Target Price at $32.36

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Cactus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 290,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,684. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

