$869.60 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post sales of $869.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $891.03 million and the lowest is $835.70 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Option Care Health by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. 434,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.