Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the lowest is $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,370. The company has a market cap of $150.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

