FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FIGS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FIGS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 4,707,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

