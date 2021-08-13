Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

HWM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 994,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

